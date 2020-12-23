Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.86. 877,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 931,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several research firms have commented on VNOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

