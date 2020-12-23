Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $30.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

