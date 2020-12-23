Virtacoin Price Hits $0.0000 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

