Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $762.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

