Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

