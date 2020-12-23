Virtu Financial LLC Invests $94,000 in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCYO. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 394,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $254.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.