Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQB opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.16. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AQB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

