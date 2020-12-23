Virtu Financial LLC Sells 49,690 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

