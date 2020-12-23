Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L)’s (VTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

VTY stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). 604,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 810.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.40. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY)

