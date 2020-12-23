Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L)’s (VTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

VTY stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). 604,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 810.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.40. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

