Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $331.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,762.50 and a beta of 1.56. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $358.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

