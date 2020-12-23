Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 359.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Blucora worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.