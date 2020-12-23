Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.