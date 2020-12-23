W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $58,579.03

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $58,579.03 and $22,035.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

