Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.74 ($19.69) and last traded at €17.28 ($20.33). Approximately 66,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.77 ($20.91).

WAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

