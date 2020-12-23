Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives $14.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

WDR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.19. 1,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,510. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

