Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $579.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 169073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

