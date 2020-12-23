Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

WTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,086. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

