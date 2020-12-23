Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.26 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00027106 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $665.99 million and approximately $178.26 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009736 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,872,304 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.