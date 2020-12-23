WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.0649

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One WazirX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $15.18 million and $1.11 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

