Wedbush Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Neutral

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Shares of PRVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 4,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,356. The firm has a market cap of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile
Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.
