Wedbush Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Neutral

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of PRVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 4,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,356. The firm has a market cap of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

