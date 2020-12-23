Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.
WRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.
NYSE WRI opened at $21.31 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
