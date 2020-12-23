Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

WRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NYSE WRI opened at $21.31 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

