Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.97.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
