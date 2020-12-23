Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.