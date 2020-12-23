Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $131.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,548 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

