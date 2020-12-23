West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Trading Down 13.6%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)’s share price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.19. 166,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 32,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.