Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

