Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,050 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

