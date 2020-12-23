Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

