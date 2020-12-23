Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Range Resources stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

