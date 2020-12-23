Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.63. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

