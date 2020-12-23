Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

