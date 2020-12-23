Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

