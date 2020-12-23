Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,854 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,854 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.