WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,292.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $60.10 million and $45,292.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

