WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.25

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $47,724.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

