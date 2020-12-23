Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$14,569.09 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,569.09 ($10,406.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 91.62 and a quick ratio of 91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.46.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 176.99%.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

