Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 8.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $25.62. 468,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 687,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 2,541,633 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

