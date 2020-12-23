William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.81

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.81 and traded as high as $269.60. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $269.50, with a volume of 3,322,649 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. William Hill plc (WMH.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189.57 ($2.48).

Get William Hill plc (WMH.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.