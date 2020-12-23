Wing (WING) Price Hits $16.12 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Wing token can now be bought for $16.12 or 0.00069770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $5.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,374,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

