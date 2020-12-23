WINk One Day Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

