Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) Trading Up 2.5%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTT)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.62. 82,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 31,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

