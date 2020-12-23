WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.57

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 19958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of -48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.