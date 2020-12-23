Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $4,534.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4,534.00, but opened at $4,030.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,352.00, with a volume of 151,518 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,033.13 ($52.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,418.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,646.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

