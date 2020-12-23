Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WKPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

