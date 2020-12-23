Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WKPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit