Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $267.25 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $23,541.51 or 1.00048271 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $267.25 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018503 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00053997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.