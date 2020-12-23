WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.24

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and traded as high as $121.12. WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) shares last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 87,645 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.30.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.03.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0282897 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,025.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.