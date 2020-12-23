W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,159,798 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

