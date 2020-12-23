Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Acquires 16,277 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $216,646.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

MDVL opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

