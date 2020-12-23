Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 11.4% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.17. 3,799,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,861,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

