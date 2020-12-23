XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $123.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.