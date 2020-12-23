XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) Trading 1,300% Higher

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTEG)’s share price rose 1,300% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

About XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology.

